Brands bid farewell to Internet Explorer…

Brands and netizens are reacting to the announcement of the retirement of Internet Explorer, the 27-year-old browser with farewell messages, memes, and creatives.

Microsoft has announced the retirement of Internet Explorer, the company’s oldest browser, which phased out entirely on June 15. Microsoft revealed in a blog post last year that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop programme would be decommissioned and no longer supported on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. With this brand creatives and reactions started coming in.

Netizens and brands have flocked to Twitter to share posts and memes in memory of Internet Explorer. Brands such as Zomato, Fevicol, and Pulse join the conversation to honour the browser that has been the core of our lives for a very long time and the core of memes from the last few years as well.

Here’s a look at the brands that shared creatives bidding farewell to Internet Explorer…

Zomato

jokes aside, internet explorer was still faster than most people deciding what to order — zomato (@zomato) June 15, 2022

Groww

Thank you, #InternetExplorer for teaching us patience. — Groww (@_groww) June 14, 2022

Boat

Chitale Dairy

Fevicol

EazyDiner

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Released in 1995, reached peak of 95% usage in 2003, retired in 2022 ~ #InternetExplorer the first ever browser for so many of us for a long time may not be the favourite browser anymore but we owe our thanks to IE for being there when no one was around.

Bye-Bye IE.#hpcl #trend pic.twitter.com/i6XVhQ839Q — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) June 15, 2022

BookMyShow

Cornitos Nachos

Bᴜᴅᴅʜᴀ Aɪʀ – Tʀᴜsᴛᴇᴅ Fʟʏɪɴɢ

Pulse

Voot

Comments