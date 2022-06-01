Brightcove appoints David Beck as Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer

David Beck will be responsible for developing strategies that enhance current offerings and create opportunities to expand Brightcove.

Brightcove Inc, the intelligent video streaming, monetization, and communications platform, today announced a key executive hire. David Beck will join Brightcove as its first Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, leading strategy, business development, and corporate development for the Company.

Working closely with recently appointed CEO, Marc DeBevoise, Beck will be focused on developing strategies that enhance current offerings and create opportunities to expand Brightcove’s existing businesses. His broad remit will also focus on enabling Brightcove to expand into new markets and lines of business utilizing its market-leading software platform.

“We are excited to bolster our executive team with the appointment of David Beck as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. David is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting innovative strategies and initiatives for world-class companies and brands,” said Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited to get to work with David and have him help us realize our vision and crystalize our continued growth strategy.”

Beck brings two decades of experience in strategy, operations, and business development at elite digital brands, most recently having served as the Executive Vice President, Head of Content Strategy and Business Operations at AMC. At AMC, Beck led the strategy to accelerate AMC’s streaming business model transformation, including its integrated Linear, SVOD (AMC+), and AVOD/FAST services and partnerships for B2B and DTC distribution. He also drove the modernization of its core operations across AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV, IFC, and WE TV. Prior to his time at AMC, David served as the EVP, Corporate Strategy & Operations at WarnerMedia, and Chief Strategy Officer of TNT & TBS. He is also the co-founder of advisory and investment firm BRAVE Ventures, acquired by Turner (now Warner Bros. Discovery).

“Brightcove is an innovator and trailblazer in the video communications space, and I’m both energized and honored to join the company at such an exciting time,” said Beck. “With a new CEO developing a focused vision, a fantastic team with building enthusiasm and ready to act, and a best in class technology platform to build on, I am incredibly excited to go after the opportunities ahead of us.”

