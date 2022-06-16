Case Study: How Select CITYWALK leveraged women creators for their Spring-Summer campaign

The Case Study takes a look at the Spring-Summer campaign by Select CITYWALK that leveraged the story of four creators who highlighted their different personalities and tied it back to the role of clothing in identity.

The Select CITYWALK #RiseUp campaign for its Spring-Summer leveraged four different personalities who challenged the pre-established norms of the society. The campaign reached an audience of 1,23,30,748 and created 19.57% engagement.

Category Introduction

The shopping centre category in India has grown in the past few years, despite slowdowns in consumer spending, low manufacturing output, and global instability during the lockdown, India still remains the world’s fastest-growing economy. According to Kearney Research, the retail market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, from $0.8 trillion in 2020, manifesting the strong consumption power of over a billion Indian consumers, as they migrate upwards in the income pyramid.

Currently, the industry seems more confident as many retail brands move past their pre-covid numbers. Many organised retail brands/ shopping centres are planning to introduce new stores as well as new store formats. According to the CBRE report, India’s retail leasing is expected to cross the pre-Covid levels this year. India is likely to see a 25 per cent jump in new store openings in 2022 as compared to last year.

Brand Introduction

Select CITYWALK centre has carved out a niche for itself in the retail revolution for India’s discerning shoppers over the last 14 years. The shopping centre has revolutionised the shopping scene in Delhi NCR by establishing a new lifestyle and shopping milestones for its customers. The majority of international brands have launched or made their Indian debut through Select CITYWALK.

Each season, Select CITYWALK executes a fresh campaign that has an underlying social message. The campaign is usually conceptualized, styled and executed by the in-house marketing team. They feature real, aspirational people to whom we consumers can relate to.

Summary

#RiseUp, the Spring-Summer’22 campaign by Select CITYWALK brought together Karina Aggarwal, a professional, who has broken into what was traditionally a male bastion; Suhasini Mulay, a TV actress, who broke all stereotypes around ageism professionally and personally; Ankita Jain (Founder of GoPaisa) who followed her passion and shattered all myths around women and their financial acumen and Sakshi Sindhwani, a plus-sized girl who has emerged as a fashion symbol, embodying body positivity for both genders. The campaign tells the stories of all four women, in a manner that resonates with all.

Each woman was shot in outfits selected from the shopping centre brands namely United Colors of Benetton, Zara, Mango, Forever New, Steve Madden, also styled by Artyfied Creations and Outhouse Jewelry. Each woman retained her signature style while sporting a distinctive look created by the brand.

Brief

The campaign was planned, designed and executed by Select CITYWALK’s internal team. The brief was to identify women who surmounted the odds against them, both personal; and professional and encapsulate their journey and celebrate their success.

Challenges

Since consumers tend to ignore the noise and clutter across social media, one of the challenges was to create a strong campaign that integrates with the community and has a social and cultural impact.

The other challenge was to identify strong and vibrant personalities who resonate with the messaging of the campaign and have instant identification. Since it was a fresh take on fashion, Select CITYWALK used real people to make the campaign more tangible for the audience.

Execution

The campaign was rolled out across the brand’s social media handles as well as the OOH platform with billboards and print advertising.

They created a Grid on Instagram with motivating energy and bold colours.

The brand posted BTS of the campaign on Twitter and Facebook leading to more traction.

On Facebook, they posted a still of every featured woman along with a video, mentioning the brand they are wearing, hence collaborative traction.

Although the campaign is over, the branding is still available throughout the mall.

Results

Select CITYWALK noticed an increase in brand and customer interaction as a result of its social impact programmes.

The current campaign received an overall media engagement of INR 37 lacs for earned media.

It witnessed even more engagement on the social media handles with 10.46% engagement.

YouTube – 13,200 views

Commenting on the campaign, Gitanjali Singh, VP – Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. said, “Each of our campaigns tell a story, not just of fashion & beauty, but of people and their journeys. These women are a representation of those who visit, work, and shop at Select CITYWALK. In this year’s theme, we are delighted to work with women who inspire all of us to chase our dreams and ignore the critiques and naysayers. It is a fresh approach put together by our in-house stylist, and brand teams to create a unique story-telling format.”

