Filter coffee co. has bagged the digital mandate for Global Beauty Secrets

Filter Coffee Co. will be responsible for digital, social, PR, and influencer marketing duties for Global Beauty Secrets.

As a leading integrated marketing agency, Filter Coffee co. has been fortunate enough to drive digital and social media communication for some of the leading brands by curating custom-tailored strategies that meet each client’s demands. It will now be in charge of building the brand – ‘Global Beauty Secrets’ digital presence and awareness by strengthening and highlighting its existing motive.

On the win, Anuja Deora, Founder, and CEO, of Filter Coffee Co. added, “We anticipate that our tailor-made strategy and upbeat content marketing approach will strengthen the core offering and expand the brand’s reach in the digital ecosystem.”

