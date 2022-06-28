Hashtag Orange opens shop in Hyderabad

Hashtag Orange expands its footprint to Hyderabad and has bagged the creative and social media duties for GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Hashtag Orange is expanding its footprints to other markets starting with Hyderabad from where the GMR Hyderabad International Airport business will be managed for its creative, media, and social media marketing mandates.

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “Our focus has always been to deliver value to the clients across categories and verticals while being an Employee First organization. With much done, and a lot more in the pipeline, we are eyeing 5X growth in the current financial year. Godspeed to us all!”

Amit Shankar, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Hashtag Orange added, “Technology-led creative solutions have been the key pillars of our ongoing success delivering some disruptive campaigns for different brands. We have always seen digital marketing through a new age of consumer engagement by exploring multiple channels that precisely gives us an edge over others.”

Gaurav Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hashtag Orange, said, “This has been a great year for us. We have won the mandate for brands across different categories which clearly demonstrates our capability to offer solutions that go beyond communication and address a real business challenge through our in-house creative, technology or effective digital marketing. This year, we have also significantly strengthened our teams and hired some bright minds across verticals. With this growth curve, we are excited and confident of taking Hashtag Orange to the newer heights in times to come.”

