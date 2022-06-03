Havas Group India & Langoor decide to part ways

Havas Group India and Langoor have mutually decided to demerge, citing differences in goals and plans for the future.

Havas Group India and Langoor, the full-service independent digital agency that was acquired in 2019 by Havas Group, have decided to amicably part ways.

Talking about the development, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “The pandemic allowed us to re-evaluate our vision and some of our goals, and as we revisited the future plans, we realised that Langoor’s new plans were unique but different from ours. So, we came to a mutual decision to part ways. I wish its co-founders all the very best in their journey ahead.”

Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder, Langoor said, “In the ever-changing world of marketing transformation, we constantly innovate at the intersection of data, creativity, and technology and create new focus spaces and offerings that would deliver true business outcomes. The new refreshed vision and offerings were different from what we had originally envisaged with the Havas Group. Hence, we mutually decided to demerge this association and become independent again. We thank the Havas Group for the short partnership and wish them the best always”.

