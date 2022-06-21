Yoga Day 2022 brand creatives exercise creativity
International Yoga Day 2022 brings brand creatives, that not only educate but also urge consumers to take a more active approach towards healthy living.
The 21st of June is marked as International Yoga Day around the world; brands celebrate this day by spreading awareness about yoga and stressing the need for regular exercise through various social media creatives. 2022 saw brands and consumers celebrating the day with creatives and wishes.
Here is how Brands celebrated International Yoga Day 2022 by coming up with creatives and messages to make people aware of the various benefits of yoga and the need to stay active and healthy. Brands such as Google, Parle G, Axis Bank, BookMyShow and more participated.
International Yoga Day 2022 Creatives by Brands
Arré
Housing.com
MyCarmesi
Skore
Parle g
ZoomCar
Axis Bank
McDonald’s India
BookMyShow
Prime Video
Amul
Manforce
YouTube India
yoga se hi hoga, but yoga nahi hoga pic.twitter.com/pcjbAOMHjv— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 21, 2022
Paytm
Monthly finances ft. #InternationalYogaDay 🧘🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/32aVxpYLsG— Paytm (@Paytm) June 21, 2022
Ixigo
Yoga-na love the journey 🧘♀️#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/r95Q5yMKvR— ixigo (@ixigo) June 21, 2022
boAt
Trying to change the song while you’re in the shower>>> any Yoga aasana ever🥵#InternationalYogaDay #WorldMusicDay— boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 21, 2022
Cricketracker
Happy #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/NKftqe9K9j— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 21, 2022
Are your favorite International Yoga Day 2022 brand creatives a part of this list? Let us know in the comments below.