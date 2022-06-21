Yoga Day 2022 brand creatives exercise creativity

International Yoga Day 2022 brings brand creatives, that not only educate but also urge consumers to take a more active approach towards healthy living.

The 21st of June is marked as International Yoga Day around the world; brands celebrate this day by spreading awareness about yoga and stressing the need for regular exercise through various social media creatives. 2022 saw brands and consumers celebrating the day with creatives and wishes.

Here is how Brands celebrated International Yoga Day 2022 by coming up with creatives and messages to make people aware of the various benefits of yoga and the need to stay active and healthy. Brands such as Google, Parle G, Axis Bank, BookMyShow and more participated.

International Yoga Day 2022 Creatives by Brands

Google

Arré

Housing.com

MyCarmesi

Skore

Parle g

ZoomCar

Axis Bank

McDonald’s India

BookMyShow

Prime Video

Amul

Manforce

YouTube India

yoga se hi hoga, but yoga nahi hoga pic.twitter.com/pcjbAOMHjv — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 21, 2022

Paytm

Ixigo

boAt

Trying to change the song while you’re in the shower>>> any Yoga aasana ever🥵#InternationalYogaDay #WorldMusicDay — boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 21, 2022

Cricketracker

