KamaSutra launches 6 NFTs for its sexual wellness campaign

KamaSutra in association with Bobble AI and Madison Media for a strategic 2-phase campaign launched 6 NFTs to normalize sexual conversations and drive the desirability of the brand.

KamaSutra has joined hands with its AOR Madison Media & Bobble AI to launch its 6 distinct NFTs as part of its sexual wellness campaign.

KamaSutra Condoms will donate the funds generated from the NFT sales to Pathfinder International, a global non-profit that focuses on sexual wellness and reproductive health. Further, the brand looks to normalize sexual conversations and drive desirability of the brand and its products among the open, outgoing, and experimentative GenZ. KamaSutra leveraged Bobble AI’s potential and Madison Media to reach out to relevant audiences through a strategic 2-phase campaign to increase the brand visibility & popularise its creative content through the platform before launching its first ever NFTs.

In the first phase, Madison Media helped the brand launch a conversation media campaign where 9 KamaSutra branded stickers were created. These stickers denoted various flavours of the brand surrounding their “Flavors of Love” mantra and could be used by consumers in the conversational space on leading chat platforms.

The 3 best performing stickers have been picked up for the second phase of the campaign, coupled with 3 additional graphics which have been designed from scratch with a philosophy of experiential design, and minted as NFTs. These NFTs have been featured on Bobble AI’s new NFT storefront nft.bobble.ai and KamaSutra’s social media platforms.

The three of the nine stickers have been consistently popular on the Bobble AI platform garnering 2.4million impressions and upwards of 40K shares within the first month. The sticker themes included banana, strawberry, and orange flavours of KamaSutra condoms.

Ankit Prasad, Founder & CEO of Bobble AI, said, “At Bobble AI, our mission is to enhance the conversation experience for billions through our deeptech innovations. We have been collaborating with brands from across industry verticals to make smartphone conversations personalized and engaging through stickers, GIFs, and more. This partnership with KamaSutra & Madison Media expands our mission one step further – into the metaverse conversations. The newly launched NFT storefront by Bobble, nft.bobble.ai, aspires to be the preferred platform for all brands to mint their NFTs and create meaningful marketing campaigns around it.”

“KamaSutra has always been an iconic brand with memorable marketing campaigns. Now, with our category-first foray into the NFT space, KamaSutra has ventured into the web 3.0 world, and it’s onwards and upwards from here. The idea is to create futuristic brand experiences, which is only possible through great partnerships and adopting new-age technology. We are delighted to team up with Madison Media and Bobble AI, platforms with a unique solution and a penchant for facilitating immersive conversations for the same,” added Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care.

“We are breaking new grounds and exploring new opportunities in a VUCA environment with KamaSutra. It’s a category first. Metaverse is a paradigm shift in how we experience the digital universe. Leaping in can enable brands to explore unique, connected experiences. Delighted to touch new heights for our brand and be a partner in their Digital entry into the Metaverse” – Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace.

