Kyoorius announces winners of the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2022

Kyoorius announced the winners of the Kyoorius Creative Awards 2022 presented by ZEE. The ninth edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards brought together an audience spanning the advertising, broadcast, communications, digital, marketing, media and publishing industries from across India. A total of 3082 entries were submitted this year to the Kyoorius Creative Awards.

“After two long, stressful years, the Kyoorius Creative Awards returned to an in-person celebration of creative excellence. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners,” said Rajesh Kejriwal, founder and CEO, Kyoorius.

The Kyoorius Creative Awards Night began with a tribute to Anant Rangaswami, Editor of Melt, and guide and mentor at Kyoorius.

“Editor, ideator, teacher, spelling and grammar checker, mentor, guide. A true friend. And so much more. Anant’s integrity, intelligence and empathetic nature will forever guide us,” said Rajesh Kejriwal, founder and CEO, Kyoorius.

Post a two-week-long jury session, nearly 500 entries were shortlisted as winners of a Baby Elephant (In-Book winners). Out of these 500 Baby Elephant winners, only 142 entries were awarded Blue Elephants across the Advertising, Media and Digital disciplines and 1 entry was awarded a Brass Elephant for the Creativity For Good category.

Only one entry made it to the super-exclusive, highly-coveted Black Elephant. Black Elephants are reserved for work that represents the best of the best, work that cuts across categories, work that takes risks, creates a new conversation with the audience and has a lasting impact on the industry.

Seven entries were also awarded Purple Elephants for the ZEE Equality Award presented by Indian Creative Women.

Purple Elephants, or the ZEE Equality Award presented by Indian Creative Women, recognise and reward work that has addressed and impacted gender inequality in India through innovative thinking. The colour ‘purple’ signifies justice, and dignity and has been historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality.

Blue Elephants recognise work that sets new benchmarks for the industry, and is truly outstanding, while Baby Elephants recognise disruptive showcase worthy work.

