Laser Power & Infra Pvt. Ltd. awards creative & digital mandate to 361 Degrees

361 Degrees bags the creative and digital mandate for Laser Power & Infra Pvt. Ltd. With the new mandate in place, 361 Degrees will enhance and strengthen the brand’s digital presence on platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook through content and design solutions, company videos, as well as manage website design and maintenance, execute print collaterals like company stationery and installation & design stall banners for major industry events etc.

Laser Power & Infra Pvt. Ltd. is a key account for 361 Degrees as it presents a challenging yet exciting opportunity to shape the brand journey of one of Eastern India’s largest Cable & Conductor manufacturers and exporters that has a considerable social impact through major EPC Projects and pan-India electrification contracts while promoting the ‘Make In India’ spirit globally.

Aarushi Saria, the founder of 361 Degrees, added, “Having Laser Power & Infra on board is a real honour for us. Their work in illuminating rural India is truly inspiring and empowering for the nation, and we are determined to share this story with everyone.”

