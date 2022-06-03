Layers Shot releases a triggering, insensitive & unethical ad

Layer’r, for their body spray – Shot, released a triggering, unethical, insensitive, and a gender-biased campaign. Social media users expressed shock and disappointment.

In a pathetic turn of events, antiperspirant brand, Layer’r, for their body spray – Shot, released a triggering, unethical, insensitive, and a gender-biased campaign. Taking the rudimentary slang for coitus – ‘Shot’ as the base of the campaign, the ads show four males, making a woman feel unsafe and uncomfortable. The men are seen making lewd remarks, which are supposedly directed towards the product, but also apply to the safety of the girl seen in the video.

Post the boys’ remarks, the girl in the video is seen visibly scared and disturbed.

The campaign comes as a shock, especially after ASCI recently announced that they will be making their guidelines more inclusive and sensitive. Users on Twitter and Instagram have been showing their disappointment towards the brand, the advertising regulatory body, and even the makers of the campaign who gave a go-ahead to a narrative that leverages and makes fun of an extremely heinous crime.

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

They were thoughtful enough to show the fear and relief on the girl's face and still thought it would be a good idea to make an ad out of our worst fear. Do better @layerr_shot https://t.co/jDQqgcl2wQ — // (@vibessfc) June 3, 2022

@layerr_shot You are creating a great brand image by being comfortable with a double entendre in your Ad thats insensitive and makes the opposite gender uncomfortable. #Layerr https://t.co/RaQWbc8qBN — Elroy Silveira (@wanderoy369) June 3, 2022

How does this kind of ads get approved, totally pathetic and sick mentality from Layer shot kindly ban these types of ads @SonySportsNetwk @MIB_India @MIB_Hindi — Aman Raina (@ImRaina45) June 3, 2022

The ad has been airing on television channels and so far Social Samosa couldn’t find it on the brand’s social media handles. This fact also raises concerns on the broadcasters’ level where a clear lack of hygiene checks before airing a campaign can be seen.

One doesn’t need statistics to under the gravity and frequency of crimes against women. Rapes have been on a steep rise and campaigns like this reduce the narrative that the world is building to act against it.

We hope that criminal action is taken against the brand and all involved in the campaign.

Comments