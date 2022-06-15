Leon – Interface created by Publicis Conseil to help employees & clients better navigate Web3

Publicis Groupe France announced a new interface to help its clients navigate Web3 strategies. The interface will take the form of an avatar named Leon in the role of Chief Metaverse Officer at Publicis Conseil.

At VivaTech, Publicis Groupe France announced a new interface to further help its clients understand, navigate and develop Web3 strategies. Created by Publicis Conseil, the interface – Leon – has spent his entire career with the agency. As a Web3 native, he has strong grounding across communication disciplines and is a metaverse expert. His official title will be Chief Metaverse Officer.

Leon will accompany clients and help advise how to navigate and approach the meta jungle, with strategies unique to their business, act as a guide to employees with the support of the right expertise and teams at the Groupe, and Showcase the very best examples of Web3 from our clients and from across the Groupe

“The metaverse isn’t a destination, it’s a real-time learning moment for all. It requires interrogation, education and experimentation. We are committed to being on that journey with our clients, to help them understand what it means for their business and to bring them the existing Web3 capabilities in the Groupe across data, media and technology. Leon embodies that as an avatar and will help our clients navigate this new channel and progress every step of the way,” Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

“The metaverse is an endless, unknown territory to explore with creativity. To truly innovate we have to experiment and learn as we go. Leon’s mission is to motivate all of us to be brave and progressive; because the earlier we move, the further we can go” – Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis France, creator of Leon,” Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis France, creator of Leon.

“We want to support our clients, innovate with them and showcase the best achievements. In terms of the metaverse our clients have questions about creative, production, rights, commitments… We needed an expert to answer that. That will be Leon’s role,” Agathe Bousquet, President of Publicis Groupe in France.

The appointment of Leon as Chief Metaverse Officer by Publicis Conseil builds on the expansive set of existing capabilities, skillsets and talent that currently resides within Publicis Groupe, with a focus on deep Web3 expertise in both blockchain use cases – inclusive of NFTs, smart contracts and decentralised applications – as well as metaversal technologies like VR/AR and artificial intelligence. Drawing from its Power of One approach and cross-agency collaboration, Publicis has developed and driven Web3 efforts over the past year.

