[Live Blog] Real-time takeaways from #SMLive 2022

03.00 PM – Social Samosa goes Live

03:03 PM – Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa Network welcomes the viewers & industry peers.

03:05 PM: Arun Srinivas, Director, Global Business Group, India at Meta joins

03:10 PM: What we offer to the world is different because versus TV & Print where you get a lot of content you might not like, we offer content that you like basis AI + your preferences – Arun Srinivas

03:13 PM: 1 in 3 people in India are on Facebook alone. It is not an urban phenomenon anymore More than 40% of followers of popular Instagram accounts are from Tier II & III cities – Arun Srinivas

03:16 PM: Metaverse is not the foray of Meta in the future, it is the future of the Internet – Arun Srinivas

03:318 PM: – Video makes up more than 15% of the time people spend on Facebook – Arun Srinivas

03: 25 PM: – We’re living in a hybrid world & people are still consuming content digitally a lot more. My advice to brands is that fish where the fish are. Figure out what people are doing in terms of habits. Spend in a way that you can get the best out of your investment – Arun Srinivas

03:30 PM: Pooja Manek & Aarushi Periwal, Talented go Live to talk about Purpose, in the post-pandemic world

03:33 PM: All of us started questioning our purpose during the pandemic, it caused a shift and pushed us to relook at things – Pooja Manek

03: 39 PM: Purpose has now become a part of the DNA of a brand, and it is not optional – Aarushi Periwal

03:41 PM: There is a massive role that social media plays, in causing a social change sparked by a campaign – Aarushi Periwal

03: 44 PM: Brands need to trigger actionable activism, wherein the audience participates in your campaign – Aarushi Periwal

03:46 PM: We think the audiences are only seeing us when we are talking, but they are also seeing us when we are not talking – Pooja Manek

03: 50 PM: If you’re brand is not walking the talk, if there is not enough diversity or equity in their own team, but if your communication promises these things, it’s a false promise your – Pooja Manek

03:58 PM: It’s not work-life balance anymore, it’s life-work balance, we need to put life before work now – Pooja Manek

04: 15 PM: Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta) goes Live to talk about How music is a catalyst for trends on Reels

04: 20 PM: We have seen with growth of Reels which has resulted in increased content creation that is coming from all parts of the country and in different languages – Paras Sharma

04: 22 PM: The older songs are making a comeback because of reels as well. Close to 1.4 m reels were created because of a creator reimagining an old song with AR – Paras Sharma

