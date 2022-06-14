Mirum ropes in Sooraj Keswani as Head Brand Management & Strategy

Sooraj Keswani as the Director of Brand Management & Strategy of Mirum will be responsible for partnering with clients and helping them achieve their business growth objectives.

Mirum has brought onboard industry veteran Sooraj Keswani as the Director of Brand Management & Strategy. He comes with 3 decades of experience and has worked with the likes of Indian Express, Madison, Concept Communications and Hansa Cequity.

Sooraj is a key hire and will be part of the leadership team at Mirum. He will play an active role in managing brand planning and client servicing divisions. In this role, he will be responsible for partnering with clients and helping them achieve their business growth objectives.

Sooraj will be based out of Mumbai office and will report to the Joint CEO Hareesh Tibrewala.

Also read: Mirum India bags marketing automation mandate for GRT Jewellers

Welcoming Sooraj onboard, Hareesh said, “Sooraj brings with him a mix of business, brand and digital experience to the table. His primary responsibility will be to ensure client success, across the gamut of digital solutions and services that Mirum provides to its clients. He will also be responsible for mentoring and managing the brand planning and account management teams.”

On his appointment, Sooraj said, “Mirum has always been ahead of the curve when it came to digital. The agency has big ambitions and is growing its bouquet of services. I am thrilled to be here and looking forward to an exciting future”.

Comments