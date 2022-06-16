MRIAD Studios bags the social media mandate for 3102bce Vedic resort

MRIAD Studios

MRIAD Studios will oversee the 180-degree social media marketing communications of the Vedic resort by The Lindsay.

MRIAD Studios, a Kolkata-based digital marketing agency bagged the mandate of 3102bce – a Vedic resort in North Goa by ‘The Lindsay Group’. The Lindsay group’s Vedic resort in Vagator, North Goa, is themed on the prehistoric Vedic era with a perfect blend of contemporary amenities and facilities. As a part of the mandate, the agency will oversee its 180-degree social media marketing communications.

“We’re excited about the collaboration and anticipate successful promotions for our company. Since our business began before the Covid-19 outbreak, we didn’t have the opportunity to use adequate digital marketing techniques. Our partnership with MRIAD Studios is one-of-a-kind due to the agency’s creations of exceptional thumb-stopping content that makes a difference”, said Ishaan Bhutoria, operations director of 3102bce. 

“We’re delighted to be associating with 3102bce, a designer boutique resort in North Goa by ‘The Lindsay’. The property commenced its operations just before the Covid-19 pandemic, and therefore, it had only got the opportunity to serve domestic customers. With our 180-degree social media marketing approach backed by our experienced team, we ensure that the brand is on top of the latest digital trends and reaches a global audience”, says Mukul Ray, creative-head of MRIAD Studios, upon being asked about the association. 

As a full-service digital marketing agency, we combine all marketing methods across numerous platforms to provide firms with a competitive advantage. We will use our holistic marketing approach to cover all aspects of customer communications, from online to offline marketing”, he added.

