mSix&Partners Bags integrated media mandate for VKC Nuts

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of mSix&Partners’ Gurgaon office where the team will drive brand experience with its creative outlook and proficiency.

mSix&Partners bagged integrated media and social duties for VKC Nuts. VKC Nuts also operates under the brand name ‘Nutraj’ and is also launching Nutraj Bactopure, India’s first pasteurized dried fruits.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of mSix&Partners’ Gurgaon office where the team will drive brand experience with its creative outlook and proficiency.

mSix&Partners’ agenda is to nurture the rightful audience through its data-driven approach with VKC nuts as a pioneer and continuously engage the consumer through meaningful social strategy, that brings out the quality and purity of the product. With GroupM’s intelligence and expertise in the FMCG sector, mSix&Partners will help VKC to grow further, faster.

Ecstatic on the win, Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India said, “It is a pleasure to have VKC Nuts as a client. The dry fruits industry is seeing an upward trajectory with multiple innovations taking place. Our teams will work on integrated media duties for VKC by driving a combination of our expertise and our specialized outcome-based offerings to further enhance the brand and the experience it provides its customers. VKC nuts is focused on some major brand expansion plans, and we will help the brand grow with our start to end brand solutions.”

Gunjan Jain, Managing Director, VKC Nuts Pvt Ltd said, “Equipped with the in-house expertise of data, analytics and audience insight, mSix&Partners will further strengthen VKC nuts’ offerings and bolster its position as the category leader.”

Comments