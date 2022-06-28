Saibal Biswas joins MediBuddy as Head of Marketing

With over 16 years of experience, Saibal Biswas will play a key part in the leadership team and will spearhead the marketing efforts as Head of Marketing at MediBuddy, driving growth as the company expands its footprints at a Pan India level.

An alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Saibal Biswas commenced his career with Godrej Consumer Products and has worked with Cavinkare and Philips India across both marketing and business roles, before joining MediBuddy.

In his stint at Amazon India, Saibal played a key role in growing the devices category and market share of Amazon’s key products like Kindle, Fire TV, and Echo. As Vice President, Marketing & Growth, International markets. At Disney+ Hotstar, Saibal was instrumental in building brand awareness for Hotstar amongst the Indian diaspora. Furthermore, he has also been the Vice President and Head of Marketing at Hopscotch post his stint at Hotstar.

On joining MediBuddy, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, said “I am glad to be a part of a growing organization such as MediBuddy. The HealthTech space is seeing unprecedented digital transformation and relentless innovation as it marches forward. Looking forward to embracing the new challenge and leveraging my past experiences in creating a distinct identity for MediBuddy as we move along.”

Commenting on the appointment, Satish Kannan, Co-Founder, and CEO of MediBuddy said “We are pleased to welcome Saibal to our team. His performances in high-pressure roles in previous stints augurs well for a flourishing and dynamic industry such as ours. His understanding and expansive experience will be of enormous value to our organization. We intend to scale up and expand MediBuddy’s presence and add to the current brand value.”

