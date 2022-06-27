Social Samosa gears up for World Social Media Day with 6th edition of #SMLive

world social media day

On June 30th, World Social Media Day, Social Samosa will host the sixth edition of the marquee event #SMLive, featuring thought-provoking sessions and panels featuring leading professionals in the field.

Social Samosa aspires to gather the brightest minds from the A & M sector for discussion on a unified platform in the 6th edition of #SMLive. A marquee Social Samosa property, #SMLive sets the stage to pay tribute to World Social Media Day with dynamic sessions and panel discussions.

#SMLive has taken the time to create real-time events where social media professionals of every ilk celebrated the medium that has fueled their passion and livelihood, discussed benchmark social media practices, evolving trends, and much more.

Here’s a look at our phenomenal line-up intrigued by the outstanding speakers, you can really look forward to:

Winning New Consumers in Times of Change and Innovation

Arun Srinivas, Director & Head Global Business Group, Meta

Purpose in a Post Pandemic World

Pooja Manek & Aarushi Periwal, Creative, Talented

Fireside Chat with LinkedIn

Sachin Sharma, Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions at LinkedIn

Decoding NFTs & Web3 for Advertising & Marketing

Meme Marketing in 2023 WLDD

  • Arihant Jain, CEO, WubbaLubbaDubDub 
  • Nikhil Jain, Co Founder, Stonks Studios

Diving into the OTT Marketing Pool: How to match the Entertainment Quotient

The virtual conference will be taking place on 30th June across Social Samosa’s Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Zoom channels. We are confident that the lessons learned and experiences shared by the skilled panelists will assist our community of digital marketers in upgrading their skills.

Register now by clicking here. For any more queries write to us at [email protected]. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

