Social Beat bags the digital mandate for Happilo

Social Beat

Social Beat is to scale the online presence and increase sales through the website and marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Happilo Private Limited, a dried fruits and healthy snack brand entrusted Social Beat to scale its brand across digital channels. Social Beat is to scale the online presence and increase sales through the website and marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. The agency won the mandate as a result of a competitive pitch.

The company will also help drive organic visibility through SEO-optimised content and create and manage Happilo’s social media campaigns. They have hosted a virtual meet-and-greet with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and Pro Kabbadi League team Haryana Steelers, with more such exciting collaborations lined up for the near future.

Speaking about this partnership between the two fast-growing brands, Vikas Nahar, Founder, Happilo Private Limited, said: “Social Beat comprises young and dynamic digital evangelists. We at Happilo are excited to partner with Social Beat and further our digital presence to achieve dominance in this category.”

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat said, “It’s exciting to partner with Happilo in the journey of building their brand and scaling up their business. With D2Scale, our new centre of excellence for D2C brands, we will be leveraging an end-to-end approach to scale across marketplaces, instant delivery platforms and D2C channels” 

