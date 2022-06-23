Superwomen 2022: Don’t always go by the book, sometimes go by your hunch says, Shefali Vijaywargiya

Shefali Vijaywargiya – Superwomen 2022 winner discusses the changing dynamics of gender roles in the world and their impact on the day-to-day happening of the A&M world.

Speaking about the new normal post-pandemic, Shefali Vijaywargiya, Amul Kool and Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 winner talks about work-life balance, the changing industry, and more.

Edited Experts:

What do you think it means to be a superwoman in the New Normal?

To me it means taking on more challenges and responsibilities and still being as efficient as if nothing has changed. To be a superwoman in the new normal, one needs to be highly adaptable & come up with innovative solutions.

A big part of success is mental health & work-life balance – how do you ensure to create work-life balance for yourself & those around you?

Work and life are not two mutually exclusive events. They are intertwined and one needs to just prioritize things because it cannot be this or that, it must be this and then that.

Work is an integral part of my daily life and I believe that the only way is to enjoy your work & life as a whole and not separately, cherish the ups & downs and keep moving forward.

Having said that, I feel that my passion for fitness is something that helps me manage my mental health & emotional well-being apart from keeping me physically fit.

While a lot has changed for the better in the A&M industry, what kind of challenges continue to exist for women? Especially with the whole WFH & hybrid work situation?

The pandemic period has been challenging for everyone irrespective of gender. WFH & hybrid work situation has been helpful for some while others have struggled to demarcate the fine line between work & home because of this.

At an overall level, it seems that challenges for women have increased which has resulted in the decreased participation of women in the workforce.

What in your opinion, helped you excel in your career?

I feel that getting the right exposure to on-field sales in the initial phase of my career gave me the right foundation. Working as a Brand manager gave me the opportunity to perform a multi-functional role and gain a macro perspective. It allowed me to work as an intrapreneur within the organization which has been highly instrumental in my professional journey so far.

One Superwoman you look up to & why?

Not just one superwoman. It’s my mother and 36 lac women dairy farmers associated with AMUL that inspire me every day. Their hard work and struggles motivate me to do better at work.

One thing you would like to change about this industry?

I would love to see more women in leadership positions spearheading the top organizations in the industry.

One thing that this industry desperately needs?

Quicker adaption to changing consumer needs and behaviour after the pandemic. Many categories, particularly in food, have the opportunity to shape consumer behaviour rather than being driven by it

One tip for all aspiring A&M professionals out there?

Don’t always go by the book, sometimes you should go by your hunch if you truly believe in something.

Comments