Team Pumpkin retains the digital mandate for Prega News

Team Pumpkin prolonged as the digital marketing agency for Mankind Pharma’s Prega News. As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will continue its role in handling social media, media planning, media buying, PR, and ORM for the brand. The agency will also be responsible for the digital strategy and pursue the brand’s loyalty with consistent brand essence.

Team pumpkin has been working with Prega News for the last 2 years across different areas and assisted the brand to grow their digital follower base with over 2.37 Lakhs fans across all social media platforms combined. The agency has executed some impactful campaigns like ‘She Can Carry Both’, & ‘Cool Hai Meri Maa’, that has gained over 16.9+ Million video views across YouTube channel.

Swati Nathani, chief business officer, Team Pumpkin said, “We are overjoyed to be the digital partner of Prega News, a brand which has always been very supportive and refreshing to work with. Extending the digital mandate in itself is a compliment to us and the team. We are excited to add more value to the brand.”

Joy Chatterjee, deputy general manager, Prega News, added, “We feel ecstatic to extend Team Pumpkin as our digital agency. It has been a splendid experience working with their team. We are looking forward to creating more motherly campaigns and driving customer engagement across platforms.”

