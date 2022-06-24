Twitter announces new updates & upcoming features at Cannes Conference

Twitter held a Press Meet at Cannes announcing their ad product roadmap and vision, announcing the newly launched updates and upcoming features slated for 2022.

Campaign Planner and partnership with Shopify are the two most important updates announced by Twitter along with, new ad products and more updates for brands having a presence on Twitter.

New Updates

Shopify x Twitter: Twitter announced a new partnership with Shopify that will give all U.S. Shopify merchants a quick and easy way to use Twitter to drive their customers to purchase. Twitter has developed a sales channel app that will be available to all U.S. Shopify merchants in Shopify’s App Store. The sales channel will allow merchants to onboard onto the Twitter Shopping Manager, where they can access and manage shopping features that help them showcase their products to customers on Twitter and drive them to where they can make a purchase.

Twitter announced a new partnership with Shopify that will give all U.S. Shopify merchants a quick and easy way to use Twitter to drive their customers to purchase. Twitter has developed a sales channel app that will be available to all U.S. Shopify merchants in Shopify’s App Store. The sales channel will allow merchants to onboard onto the Twitter Shopping Manager, where they can access and manage shopping features that help them showcase their products to customers on Twitter and drive them to where they can make a purchase. Campaign Planner: Designed to make it easier for ad industry partners to make informed media investments on Twitter, the new Campaign Planner tool allows advertisers to forecast estimated results before they launch the campaign. With Campaign Planner, advertisers can forecast, budget and draft campaigns so they’re empowered to better understand the size and cost of reaching a target audience during the planning process.

Upcoming Features

Branded Likes : Branded Likes lets advertisers customize Twitter’s Like button. An advertiser can select a set of hashtags and for 24 hours, any time someone likes a Tweet that includes those hashtags, the Like button turns into a custom animation. See an example here. After seeing exciting results in the beta testing, Twitter will now be making Branded Likes available to all advertisers in the US, UK and Japan next week. Advertisers who sit outside of those markets but want to reach people in those regions can also take advantage of Branded Likes.

: Branded Likes lets advertisers customize Twitter’s Like button. An advertiser can select a set of hashtags and for 24 hours, any time someone likes a Tweet that includes those hashtags, the Like button turns into a custom animation. See an example here. After seeing exciting results in the beta testing, Twitter will now be making Branded Likes available to all advertisers in the US, UK and Japan next week. Advertisers who sit outside of those markets but want to reach people in those regions can also take advantage of Branded Likes. Location Spotlight: The Location Spotlight is currently available to all professionals in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Next month Twitter will be making it available to all professionals globally. The Location Spotlight allows businesses to display their location, hours of operation, and additional contact methods like phone, text, email, or DM – , making it easier for customers to find them and learn more about their brand. Ultimately, the Location Spotlight can help get a customer further down the path to purchase.

The Location Spotlight is currently available to all professionals in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Next month Twitter will be making it available to all professionals globally. The Location Spotlight allows businesses to display their location, hours of operation, and additional contact methods like phone, text, email, or DM – , making it easier for customers to find them and learn more about their brand. Ultimately, the Location Spotlight can help get a customer further down the path to purchase. Twitter Business Settings: Twitter Business Settings will be a central hub for Twitter advertisers to manage their accounts, assets, employees, and permissions in a single, secure space. More to come later this year.

Twitter Business Settings will be a central hub for Twitter advertisers to manage their accounts, assets, employees, and permissions in a single, secure space. More to come later this year. Dynamic Product Ads: Last year the platform introduced greater customization through Multi-Destination Carousel, a flexible and engaging way to showcase a variety of products through swipeable creative. On average a 20% increase in click-through rate has been observed across all objectives compared to a single asset ad format through this format. Multi-Destination Carousel is foundational to our plans to launch Dynamic Product Ads later this year, which will allow brands to personalize the creative they show in their ad by featuring the most relevant products to the right user.

Last year the platform introduced greater customization through Multi-Destination Carousel, a flexible and engaging way to showcase a variety of products through swipeable creative. On average a 20% increase in click-through rate has been observed across all objectives compared to a single asset ad format through this format. Multi-Destination Carousel is foundational to our plans to launch Dynamic Product Ads later this year, which will allow brands to personalize the creative they show in their ad by featuring the most relevant products to the right user. Conversion Optimization: Will help run campaigns to reach people most likely to take a lower-funnel website action, such as adding to cart, purchasing, or submitting a form.

Will help run campaigns to reach people most likely to take a lower-funnel website action, such as adding to cart, purchasing, or submitting a form. App Purchase Optimization: Currently in pilot, App Purchase Optimization will help brands deliver app ads to people most likely to make a purchase.

Currently in pilot, App Purchase Optimization will help brands deliver app ads to people most likely to make a purchase. Playable Ads: Playable Ads are Interactive HTML ad formats that allow a user to open up an interactive experience within their Twitter feed and interact with a brand, helping drive consideration, clicks or installs.

Comments