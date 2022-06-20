WhatsApp announces new features to group voice call

After making several improvements in the voice message feature, WhatsApp announced three new updates to their group voice call feature

WhatsApp announced three updates to group voice call, following several voice message improvements launched earlier this year.

New features include:

Banner notification when someone joins a group voice call: When someone new joins a group voice call and is offscreen, you will see a banner notification saying, “X joined the call”. This way, you will know when a new person joins and who they are, even if you are on a big call and the person is not one of the names fixed on your screen.

Muting others on a group voice call: This feature gives you the ability to mute others on a group voice call, so no more listening to accidental background chatter while you’re trying to hear something another person is saying.

Messaging participants during a group voice call: You will also have the ability to message other participants while in a group call. So, if you need to quickly message just one person in the group, you can now seamlessly do so without missing out on the conversation.

The blog also shared updates on other features that WhatsApp has

Hands free voice messaging: Hold down the microphone icon and swipe up to lock your recording in place. When finished, tap to send.

Review your voice messages: After recording a voice message, you can listen to it before sending it. You can now also pause the recording and resume when you’re ready to continue, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

Flexible playback: You can continue playing a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages. And, if you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to finish listening later.

32 people group voice calls: WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to have large group calls with up to 32 people.

