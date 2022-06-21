World Music Day 2022 creatives tune into melodic notes

World Music day 2022 creatives jam to the rhythm of harmonies that tie social and emotional essentials, present recommendations and dedications, and celebrate music artists.

Fête de la Musique or as it is popularly known as World Music Day is an annual celebration of music. The carnival originated in France but just like music, it eventually crossed all borders & barriers and is now globally celebrated, and the celebrations around the world align with the theme ‘Music at the intersections’, and the brand creatives celebrate the joy of living through music in illustrations that depict music’s influence on human lives.

While free concerts, jam sessions in neighbourhoods, public spaces, and parks, takeover real-world celebrations, brand creatives continue the jamboree in the socioverse.

Federal Bank mixes the sounds heard at banks into a musical composition, Aashirvaad dedicates songs to the ‘sharbati rotis’, and Jonita Gandhi and Bumble India collaborate to come up with personalized recommendations for their followers. Paytm Insider pays a tribute to the legendary music artists that we lost this year, but won’t be forgotten.

More brands tune into the musical mania.

Paytm Insider

Symphony Of Sounds – Federal Bank

Songs For Sharbati Rotis – Aashirvaad

Bumble India

Spotify India

Samsung India

The song that reminds you of your first love.

The song that you jammed to along with your college buddies.

The title track of your favourite sitcom.



All that & much more sums you up. Thanks to the music in our lives. 🤗https://t.co/7vcsrFEmFv #WorldMusicDay #Soundbar #Samsung pic.twitter.com/lq4wmMuIRl — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) June 21, 2022

If we have missed out on any of your favourite World Music Day creatives 2022, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments