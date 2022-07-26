AgencyCon 2022: Outstanding sessions to look forward to…

AliveNow presents Social Samosa AgencyCon Festival & Indian Agency Awards Show in Association with Quora is all set for July 27 in Mumbai. Here is everything you need to know about the thought-provoking, knowledge-sharing sessions planned for the day.

Here’s a look at our phenomenal line-up, you can really look forward to at AgencyCon 2022.

Open House with Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy

Social Samosa will kickstart AgencyCon – The Great Indian Agencies Festival with an Open House featuring Advertising Legend – Piyush Pandey.

Pandey has served Ogilvy for more than 36 years and has received the Padma Shri award (2016) for his phenomenon work in the industry. Additionally, he is recognized for establishing a distinct indigenous effect on Indian advertising, which had previously been influenced by western advertising and ideas.

Keynote Session

Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India

In 2008, Josy founded BBDO India from the backseat of his car. He received the Indian Advertising Association’s “Creative Agency Head of The Year” award in 2016. Josy will share his learnings, anecdotes and experiences from Advertising and AgencyLife

Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity

Enakshi Chatterjee, Head, Agency Partnerships India, Quora

Enakshi Chatterjee has experience of 16 years across digital/performance and social media brand marketing, business development, and more. Her session will share insights on how Advertisers and Marketers can make the most out of inquisitive behaviours.

Below are the details of the AgencyCon Awards & Summit.

Date & Day: July 27, Wednesday

Time: 4.30 PM Onwards

Comments