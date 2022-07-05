Airtel Payments Bank appoints Shilpi Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its Chief Marketing Officer. Shilpi will oversee the marketing and corporate communication function for the bank.

Shilpi, as a Chief Marketing Officer, would be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and monitoring the overall business marketing strategy. She would also overlook market research, pricing, product marketing, marketing communications, advertising and public relations.

Shilpi will be the bank’s Executive Committee member and will be working closely with our MD and CEO, Anubrata Biswas.

Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said, “I am very pleased to welcome Shilpi to Airtel Payments Bank’s leadership team. Shilpi’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position.”

Shilpi Kapoor, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank’s robust growth story.”

Shilpi has over 19 years of progressive experience in Brand Management, Sales and Marketing, BFSI, telecom, auto and FMCG brands. In her last stint, she was with American Express as Director of Marketing, where she led the brand strategy and communications. Shilpi is an alumnus of Amity University and has completed special programs in leadership excellence and digital marketing from Harvard Business School and Northwestern Kellogg University.

