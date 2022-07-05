DigiStreet Media bags digital mandate for Karara Ceramics

DigiStreet Media will manage the extensive external communications for business operations and services offered by Karara Ceramics

Digistreet Media has bagged the digital mandate for Karara ceramics in a multi-agency pitch. It will be managing extensive external communication and handling the digital identity of the brand.

Through this association, Karara Ceramics aims to showcase its expertise, originality, versatility, and creative dominance in their respective fields that have positioned them as the most sought brand amongst architects, interior designers, and dealers across India. With a strong grasp on the digital domain and strategically designed communication to garner substantial visibility and a positive reputation for the firm, a creative strategy will strengthen their stakeholder community, amplify media visibility, and elevate their social media engagements.

Commenting on the association, Darpan Sharma, CEO, DigiStreet Media, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Karara Ceramics. Our partnership with them is the testimony of the consistent hard work that we put across for every brand. We are aligning our strategies to showcase the brand’s legacy of more than 50 years, delivering the right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders.”

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Vijay Garg, Managing Director, Karara Ceramics, said, “Our offerings and strong presence have carved a niche in the global market. We aspire to connect with our customers to channel a deeper bond and spread information among our desired target audience. With a digital marketing agency showcasing a track record of creating ideas beyond convention, we are certain that our relations with our stakeholders will continue to strengthen and help us build a credible digital identity that everyone trusts. We are happy to onboard DigiStreet Media as our digital communication partner.”

