First Sight bags digital mandate for Godamwale

First Sight has secured the business of Godamwale, a logistics and warehousing solutions company based in India. They will handle the integrated marketing campaigns and are aimed at bridging and implementing the digital marketing practices of the warehousing company.

With strategic communication, the digital firm will enhance the brand’s position among its target audience as part of the mandate. In addition to digital branding, they will also manage search engine optimization, online reputation management, social media optimization, and campaign strategies for all social media channels. A huge array of audiences will also be reached by First Sight’s lead generation campaigns, which will leverage the new-age vision and mission of the company.

The firm works with the clients to develop a brand’s digital presence that outlines the best way to connect and engage with their customers. The digital experts devise a customized plan that benefits the warehousing company. On the basis of their insights, performance marketing experts will target the audience, generate leads and create branding campaigns that enhance the company’s perception.

With evolving consumer patterns emerging regularly, Godamwale’s founders, explain, “We needed to partner with a firm that fully understands the dynamics of the online market.” The digital firm is embracing the brand’s way through a remarkable transformation thanks to its solid foundation in the digital sector. A passion, hard work, and a commitment to satisfying the brand characterize the team.

As part of the win, Akshay Khirodwala, CEO of First Sight, explained that a well-known businessman has given First Sight the opportunity to develop a Warehouse brand. This is a wonderful opportunity for the team. In brief, the team is off to a great start and we’re excited to work together. Godamwale’s brand will be strengthened with a personalized approach, that will deliver focused and solution-oriented results for the brand. The team will make a huge contribution to the partnership.

