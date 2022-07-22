Instagram releases new Reels features in addition to other updates

In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. This comes in addition to new features for Reels creation.

Instagram has released new tools for Remix. This includes features such as expanded layouts and add clip. Further, Instagram videos that are shorter than 15-minutes will now go as Reels.

More Ways to Collaborate With Enhanced Remix Features

Instagram is expanding its tools for Remix to help enhance the way users tell stories on Instagram when collaborating with their favourite creators and friends, including:

Remix for photos : Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, users will be able to remix public photos. This gives users limitless inspiration to create their own unique reel.

Expanded Remix layouts : Users can choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add their own video commentary to existing reels.

Add clip: Rather than having the remix appear at the same time as the original reel, user can now add their clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

Easily Create Reels With Templates and Dual

The platform wants everyone to be able to easily express their creative ideas, so they are adding more features that allow users to capture, edit and share them — right from their phone.

Templates : Templates allow users to easily create reels by preloading audio and clip placeholders, so they can simply add their own photos or video clips. They can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.

Dual: Users can record content and their reaction at the same time. They can record using their phone's front and back cameras simultaneously to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

New Video Posts on Instagram Will Be Shared as Reels

Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, the platform is bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels.

Discovery : For a public account, the new videos – now reels – may be eligible to be recommended and seen by more people on Instagram. This currently applies to reels that are under 90 seconds long. For a private account, the reels will still only be shown to the followers.

Profile: The platform will also consolidate the video and Reels tab on users' profiles, so there will be one home for all of the videos.

