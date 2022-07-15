KFC elevates Samir Menon to Managing Director for MENAPakT & India, Moksh Chopra to General Manager, India

Samir Menon and Moksh Chopra will look after global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for KFC, franchisee partners and customers and much more.

QSR brand KFC India announced key changes to its leadership in India today. Moksh Chopra has been elevated as the General Manager for KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives), effective July 15, 2022. He succeeds Samir Menon, who will take on the regional role of Managing Director of MENAPakT (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey) and India. Samir and Moksh, along with the robust leadership team, have been instrumental in driving the stellar performance of KFC in India.

On assuming the new role, Moksh Chopra said, “We are famous for serving Finger Lickin’ good food, that’s done the right way. I’m privileged & honoured to be leading the mandate for the brand in India. We have been driving significant growth in the India market with disruptive products, expanding our footprint with more than 600 restaurants, strengthening our regional outreach, increasing access and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to deepening KFC’s relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for – in India, with India.”

Speaking about his move Samir Menon said, “I am honoured and excited to be able to galvanize the strategy for KFC’s next chapter of growth for the MENAPakT & India region. While we continue to build on the strategic roadmap for India, I look forward to driving our global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the brand, our teams, franchisee partners and customers. With Moksh’s rich experiences and excellence in strategic thinking, he has proven to be an incredible leader for KFC India BMU; and would continue to unlock potential for the brand.”

The KFC India BMU witnessed breakthrough growth under Samir’s stewardship. Thanks to his heart-led leadership and drive for performance, the brand has emerged as a leading QSR player in every country in the region. During his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer, Moksh Chopra has led and executed a winning formula for success for the brand across all the markets in the region, consistently delivering sales and category-leading brand metrics. Both Samir & Moksh have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth.

Comments