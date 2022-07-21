Kinnect appoints Ankur Garg as ECD for its Delhi & Bengaluru offices

Ankur Garg as the new ECD will handle operations for Kinnect in Delhi and Bengaluru and report to Priyanka Mestry Soni National Head, Design.

Kinnect announced the appointment of Ankur Garg as Executive Creative Director – Art, to handle operations for its Delhi and Bengaluru offices. He will be based in Delhi and report to Priyanka Mestry Soni National Head, Design at Kinnect.

With over 15 years of experience, Ankur has worked with agencies such as Lintas, JWT, Hakuhodo, FCB ULKA and Dentsu Impact, with experience working on some of the notable brands such as Indian Army, NACO, airtel, ESPN Star Sports, Sony, Monte Carlo, Airtel, Docomo, Indian Super League (Delhi team), Hitachi, Antara Senior Living, Max Healthcare, NetFlix, Herbalife Nutrition, IKEA, Subway, Carlsberg, HT Media, Parryware and Vmart.

Welcoming Ankur to Kinnect, Priyanka Mestry Soni, National Head of Design, said, “I am delighted to welcome Ankur to Kinnect and become a part of our exciting digital journey. His ability to lead people by example and push their limits to bring out their best is precisely what I was looking for in a partner to help me grow the team. His understanding of our creative process, culture and the enthusiasm he brings to the table to do award-worthy work is impressive. With him by our side, I’m looking forward to elevating our work and expanding the art team in Delhi and Bangalore locations.”

Speaking on the appointment, Ankur said, “The best thing about advertising is that it unfolds a whole new chapter every time you get deeper into it. The shift in digital is happening worldwide where advertising and content are battling with each other now. Most of the content unfolds on phones or laptops, leading to thinking of more impactful design and art solutions. Kinnect offers a rich playfield for ideas and design that ride on digital and tech. With this mandate, I look forward to building on Kinnect’s existing strengths and capabilities in design and ideas with the team here. The creative energy here is irresistible, and I look forward to partnering with some of the best talents to drive design and ideas and build on Delhi and Bengaluru offices. The time is to unlearn and learn much more, and I see many innovations and experiments soon here.”

