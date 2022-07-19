OPPO India’s YouTube channel suspended during the live stream; reinstated later

Oppo India’s YouTube channel was reportedly pulled down after they compared the OPPO Reno8 series with Apple iPhone.

OPPO India’s YouTube channel was closed down on Monday (July 18) during a live stream of the launch of its much-anticipated flagship smartphones Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8, OPPO Pad Air tablet, and TWS earphones.

Reportedly, the incident occurred immediately after OPPO compared the OPPO Reno8 series to the Apple iPhone. The brand has yet to issue a statement about the situation.

The OPPO Reno 8 live broadcast has vanished, and YouTube has removed OPPO India’s YouTube channel from the platform. The notification stated that it was deleted for violating YouTube’s terms of service. The YouTube channel of OPPO India currently displays the statement, “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s terms of service.” The account was later reinstated, post which the brand released a video around OPPOverse.

However, the company continued their Livestream, which was accessible via other social media platforms such as Twitter. The Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, Oppo Pad Air tablet, and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were all revealed during the event.

Here’s how Twitter users responded to the incident:

Strange. OPPO Reno8 series stream got abruptly paused and now this happened.#OPPO #OPPOReno8Series pic.twitter.com/a4eldCbpvD — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 18, 2022

