Pepsi recreates 1992 Cindy Crawford ad for Indian market ft Jacqueline Fernandez

For their first Pepsi BLACK campaign, the brand recreated its iconic commercial from 1992 with Jacqueline Fernandez, as it bets big on the healthy variant.

With an intent to bring more positive choices to health-conscious consumers today, Pepsi launched a brand campaign for its zero-calorie variant Pepsi Black. The new ‘Max Taste with Zero Sugar’ campaign celebrates the balance of taste and health. The campaign recreates Pepsi’s most iconic Cindy Crawford commercial with Bollywood diva, Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film is set at a secluded vintage gas station where two young boys are seen filling their tanks. A girl on a bike soon pulls over at the gas station. She is then seen parking her bike and removing her helmet only to reveal that the girl on the bike is Jacqueline Fernandez, sporting cut-off jean shorts and white tank top. The film shows Jacqueline taking a swig from the Pepsi Black can. The boys are seen being awestruck, and the film keeps you guessing whether they are enthralled by Jacqueline’s presence or by the new Pepsi Black can – only to innocently reveal that all this while the boys were mesmerized by new Pepsi Black. The film ends by reinstating that the new Pepsi Black promises you maximum taste with zero sugar.

Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “With more and more people looking for sugar-free alternatives especially post the pandemic, and with an intent to bring more positive choices to our consumers, we are all geared to launch the new Pepsi Black that brings max taste with no sugar.”

“It has also been wonderful to collaborate once again with the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez who fit perfectly into our vision of recreating the iconic Cindy Crawford commercial. We are confident that this campaign will make waves here as it did globally and will be loved by our audiences.”, she further added.

The campaign will be amplified via a robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. The new matte cans are available across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on e-commerce platforms.

