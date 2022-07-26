Pocket Aces elevates Rayvanta Kumar as the Head of Direct-To-Consumer Content Business

Rayvanta Kumar will lead the P&L at the overall D2C Content Business level and mentor the channel’s leadership teams at Pocket Aces.

Pocket Aces has elevated Rayvanta Kumar to a new position, as the Head of Direct to Consumer (D2C) Content Business. Rayvanta joined Pocket Aces in 2020 as AVP in the Corporate Strategy function and played a crucial role in driving strategic sales initiatives and key business growth projects.

In this new role, Rayvanta will be leading Pocket Aces’ D2C Content Business, which houses short-form fiction channel FilterCopy, lifestyle channel Gobble, and infotainment channel Nutshell. Rayvanta will lead the P&L at the overall D2C Content Business level and mentor the channel’s leadership teams to scale content innovation, distribution, strategic partnerships, and monetization opportunities.

The leadership at the channel level has also been bolstered – with Shreya Agarwal leading FilterCopy as Channel Head, Sheveeta Hedge leading FilterCopy Monetization, popular influencer Andre Borges leading Nutshell as Channel Head, Ankit Chhabra leading Gobble as Channel Head, Kuntal Bhoir leading Gobble & Nutshell Monetisation, and Priyanka Padode leading Client Servicing & AdShare across channels. Prior to Pocket Aces, Ray worked for a decade building D2C brands and growing businesses such as Yi Technology and GoPro in India and South Asia.

Commenting on his new role, Rayvanta Kumar Head of D2C Content Business, Pocket Aces, shared “It’s been an incredible journey so far and I’m thrilled to take on this new responsibility. With a clear and solid content strategy in place, we are bullish to grow our revenues across our channels by adding innovative products and exploring new monetisation opportunities”.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, said, “At Pocket Aces, we have always believed in growing people to take up leadership roles internally. The D2C Content Business is the core of Pocket Aces because this is where we have access to direct audience insights to build data-driven content and products. Having worked in the Corporate Strategy function for 2 years, Ray understands this big picture very well, and has exciting ideas for more products we can offer to our audiences and clients. I am confident that he will steer the D2C Content Business to new heights.”

Comments