Rediffusion hires Rahul Vengalil from Dentsu’s Isobar to head Everest

Rahul Vengalil, who was recently Managing Partner at Dentsu’s Isobar has joined the Rediffusion Group to lead Everest Brand Solutions as a digital-first, full-service agency. He will be the agency’s Executive Director and will report to Sandeep Goyal.

Rahul will be based in Bangalore, which will going forward, be the new headquarters of Everest.

Rahul Vengalil has over 16 years of experience in advertising, of which he has spent over 12 years in digital marketing. Rahul has had the opportunity to work across multiple categories – Auto, Luxury, Jewelry, FMCG, e-Commerce, Retail, Education, F&B and more, over the course of his career.

“This opportunity that I have been given is so very symbolic. We literally have to climb Mount Everest over the next few years. The future of advertising is about integrated solutions which provide accountability & efficiency to client businesses. The current integrated offerings in the market still exist in silos in a sense, and the true power of integration is often missed in brand communication. At Everest we will be in a better position to provide better services to our clients because we start with the advantage of being able to put in state-of-the-art know- how and know-why that is best-in-class. We will be digital at heart, but results-driven solutioning will be the driving thought, in everything we do”, says Rahul Vengalil.

Welcoming Rahul to Everest Goyal stated, “Everest today is celebrating its 75th year. And there is no better time for us than now to re-invent and re-ignite the agency. With Rahul as its youthful, yet well experienced, new leader we are looking at a bright and re-energised future for Everest. Rahul is getting together the brightest and best minds in the digital business; we are hubbing operations out of Bangalore and Mumbai to start with; and Everest shall be fully supported by common group resources especially in strategic planning, including Red Lab. Going forward, Everest as digital-first and Rediffusion as creative-first agencies will combine to give clients the best of what their brand needs.”

