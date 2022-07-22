Sandeep Bhushan to move on from Meta

Sandeep Bhushan, Director, Meta India, will be moving on from the network ending his 7-year-long journey with the company

Sandeep Bhushan of Meta has announced that he will be moving on from his role as Director – Meta Business Group India. He has served at Meta for more than seven years.

Sandeep Bhushan joined Meta in April 2015 as Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, India, and was later promoted to director of Meta Business Group, India. Before Meta, he was associated with Partner as SVP India. In his career, Bhushan worked with names such as Samsung Electronics, HT Media and HUL, among others.

Sandeep Bhushan announced his half-time on LinkedIn saying, ” I want to share that later this year I will be leaving Meta to start the next phase of my professional life. I completed 25 years of my professional journey this month. Meta’s philosophy of work-life integration is enunciated in a philosophy called ‘Fuel’ and I had articulated a different path around this life stage as part of my shared Fuel goals. I am keen to go deeper into in the social sector and build new learning muscle that can guide my contribution over the next 25 years.”

“Over the last 7 years, I have had the privilege and opportunity to do the most impactful work at Meta. This has been an empowering and enriching experience and I have been blessed with the warmest connections with many talented colleagues and the deepest relationships across the industry. I am sure it’s evident to everyone I have interacted with the extent to which I cherish this organization and our culture – and will continue to do so. Above all, I am proudest of the India teams and leaders who have built this fantastic business over the last many years.”

“I will be on a listening and reflection tour for a while as I plan the details ahead. Before that, I will be at Meta for the next few months to extend all possible transition support to Ajit Mohan and the team for their ambitious plans for Meta’s social and business impact in India,” he added.

