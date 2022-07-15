Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Head Turners

Social Neeti will be looking after everything from conception to implementation, covering social media strategies, and also entails developing the Head Turners positioning strategies.

Head Turners Salon is a chain of salons in East India. They have been pioneers in the salon industry since 2003 and offer hair, skin, bridal, and nail services. They have theme-based salons: Industrial Salon, English Look Salon, French architecture-inspired Salon, and Nature-themed Salon, to name a few. They offer various membership and loyalty programs to their customers. Apart from salons, they train and groom individuals into professionals through their in-house academy.

Head turners has been added to Social Neeti’s expanding list of notable brands. Social Neeti will be looking at everything from conception to implementation. The mandate covers the brand’s social media strategies, and it also entails developing the brand’s positioning strategies. To drive business growth across the map, the firm will also take control of performance marketing.

Swarna Daga Mimani, founder, Social Neeti, said, “As a brand, Head Turners has created quite a buzz, thanks to its exceptional services and offerings. It has made significant contributions to professional grooming and development. We’ll be looking at creative social media marketing approaches to elevate their presence across all platforms by tapping into their USPs.”

“In association with Social Neeti, we hope to widen the reach and establish Head Turners as one of India’s most powerful brands in the hair & beauty care sector. We anticipate successful campaigns for our brand, which has given hairstyling a new horizon. To get the desired outcome that reaches the mass,” stated Niraj Killa, Director of Head Turners Salon, upon being asked about the association.

