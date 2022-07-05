True Elements onboards TBWA as their Creative Agency

True Elements announced its partnership with TBWA/India with the mandate of anchoring communication & creative strategy across platforms.

True Elements is a digital-first brand operating in the healthy breakfast and snacks segment.

Ved Agarwal, Head of Marketing at True Elements said, “We are really excited to partner with TBWA and build the #StoryOfTrue together. TBWA is admired globally for their campaigns that are testimony to their disruptive and digital-first brand storytelling and creative thought process. True Elements built its first phase of growth behind a portfolio of innovative clean food and building high consumer trust. While we will continue to push the bar on those, our next phase will be focused on long-term brand building and accelerating our entry into newer households – for which TBWA is our trusted ally.”

TBWA’s CEO, Govind Pandey said “True Elements is an idea whose time has come. It’s a modern brand that goes beyond the fads and trends in health. It provides tasty food as food ought to be without any preservatives and processing and with ethical sourcing. There is no tokenism. There is no hoodwinking. We are delighted to partner True Elements in articulating and expressing the essence of this truthful brand to the new-age digital-native consumer.”

Comments