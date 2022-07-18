Twitter’s Innovators Agency Awards to celebrate best-in-class work from agencies

Twitter’s Innovators Awards gives an opportunity to agencies to showcase and be awarded for campaigns that are driven by clutter-breaking use of the service.

Twitter is reintroducing its Innovators Agency Awards to appreciate and inspire innovative work in media planning by agencies. First introduced in 2019, the Innovators Awards applaud the work of Twitter’s agency partners globally, giving them an opportunity to showcase and be awarded for campaigns that are driven by clutter-breaking use of the service. This year, the Awards will recognise agencies across the globe, and winning agencies will stand a chance to visit California for a celebration with Twitter.

Krishna Iyer, Head of Agency, Twitter APAC, says, “At Twitter, we collaborate with our agency partners with bold experimentation and innovation at the core of all our work. In the Indian market, this ethos is even more critical. The country’s cultural diversity both challenges and inspires agencies to push their creative limits and produce campaigns that speak to every set of its dynamic audience. We’re constantly working to empower our agency partners and encourage more of the brilliant innovation that makes their clients’ work shine and stand out on Twitter. We are excited to invite Indian agencies to the Twitter Innovators Agency Awards and watch them showcase their work and accomplishments at a global level.”

Twitter has been home to the most engaging brand conversations, and these are planned, created, executed, and amplified through creative collaboration with its agency partners. Twitter works with these partners to help them make the best use of the service, its receptive audiences and dynamic advertising ecosystem and is constantly empowering them with more tools to succeed.

This year’s Innovators Awards will reward agencies that made the best use of these tools between 1 Oct 2021, to 31 Oct 2022, and campaign submissions can be made till October 2022. The winners will be chosen across the following five categories:

Best Launch Campaign Taps into Twitter’s receptive audience to launch a brand’s new product, campaign, or positioning

Best Connect Campaign Connects to what’s happening by building relevance and levelling up the conversation

Best Conversion Campaign Leverages Twitter’s full-funnel product suite through innovative performance and/or commerce campaigns

Best Social Impact Campaign Sparks public conversation and brings awareness to ideas that matter

Innovator of the Year Awards the agency with the most shortlisted and winning submissions in Twitter Innovators 2022



Agencies who are eligible, and keen to participate, can submit nominations here till 31 October 2022. Submissions will be evaluated based on campaign creativity, effectiveness, engagement and uniqueness.

