The Zoo Media Network wins the creative & branded content mandate for Kingfisher Premium & Ultra

The account for Kingfisher Premium and Kingfisher Ultra was won by The Zoo Media Network following a multi-agency pitch.

Kingfisher has awarded its creative and branded content mandate for its flagship products ‘Kingfisher Premium’ and ‘Kingfisher Ultra’, to multiple agencies within the Zoo Media network. The mandates were won following a multi-agency pitch.

The creative mandate was won by the full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron and will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office. The branded content mandate was won by the network’s video content solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole, and will be handled out of its Mumbai headquarters.

Kingfisher Premium has been the flagship product of United Breweries Ltd for over 4 decades while Kingfisher Ultra, launched in 2009, is the premium lager brand.

Commenting on the massive win, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, Zoo Media & FoxyMoron, said, “In the thick of intense competition, Zoo’s agencies have stood out for their insight-driven, creatively layered, integrated strategies. Our teams are geared to make the brand contemporary and relatable to young urban India.”

Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries, said, “We are excited to have the Zoo Media network as a partner and look forward to doing some impactful work together.”

Comments