Festive Marketing Camp: All you need to know about the sessions

Social Samosa presents Festive Marketing Camp; here’s a sneak peek into the event lined up with insightful sessions by industry stalwarts.

The stage is all set as we gear up to present the Festive Marketing Camp – a virtual event focussed on bringing out in-depth insights from the realm of festive marketing. It will feature LIVE sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and articles that offer actionable insights into consumer behaviour, consumption patterns, content that enables commerce, media avenues that drive performance, emerging festive marketing trends, and more.

Festive Marketing Camp is a platform for Indian Advertising, Marketing, and Media Professionals to connect and discuss possible ways for maximizing the outcome of Advertising and Marketing efforts as they step into the busy Festive Season. This is an initiative by Social Samosa that aims to decode the fundamentals of a festive campaign that not only stands out but also reaches the right audience and contributes to achieving the business objective.

The Festive Marketing Camp is an extension to the Festive Marketing Week where we curated sessions on the Festive Marketing Landscape, Immersive Marketing, Content Marketing, Performance Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Audio Advertising, Social Commerce, and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the sessions:

2.30 PM How can brands leverage social conversations to engage audiences and prompt buying behaviour this festive season?

Kanika Mittal, Country Lead, Large Client Solutions, Twitter India



3 PM Panel Discussion on Lighting The Creative Fireworks: Crafting Unique Campaigns In The Cluttered Festive Season

Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka

Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India

Mukund Olety, CCO, VMLY&R Network India

Shradha Agarwal, Co Founder and CEO at Grapes

3.45 PM Panel Discussion on The Festive Marketing Media Playbook to maximize returns

Vandana Ramkrishna, Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Ace

Ashok Shinde, VP – Media at PivotRoots

Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology, Publicis Groupe

Merlin Coutinho, Head of Marketing and Brand Solutions at Lemma

4.30 PM Fireside Chat on Decoding the blueprint to win on ecommerce in the festive season

Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India

5.00 PM Panel Discussion on Festive Marketing IPs – The Art Of Selling The Sale

Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth at Meesho

Sowmya Iyer – Founder and CEO – DViO Digital

5.45 PM Panel Discussion on Festive Campaigns: Measuring What Matters!

Ashish Upadhye – VP, Business Development, Merkle Sokrati

Pankaj Bhatlawande – VP, Media Analytics, Merkle Sokrati

6.30 PM Session on Festivertising: How to be the Anar Bomb in the box of 1000 ki Ladis

Iraj Fraz Batla, Creative Head – North, DDB Mudra

Comments