Fireside Chat: Decoding the blueprint to win on e-commerce this festive season

Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker India shares insights on decoding the blueprint to win on e-commerce in the festive season, the period when online sale skyrocket and festive campaigns are on an accelerated upsurge.

Below are a few key takeaways.

Key Takeaways

Smartphones is the #1 category from a sales perspective that has grown

Brands are now more commerce-driven and it has impacted the campaign objectives

E-commerce is at the center of several companies

Harvest festive initiatives the entire year, not just this period

Micro-segmentation and creation of value proposition are critical elements during the festive season

Shopping basket analysis is important to intersect buying behavior with consumer inclinations

Pre-festive and post-festive planning is something that brands need to focus on

Use first-party data to get communication and value proposition right

The way we’ve structured social commerce os there is no standardized definition for it

The fine balance of promoting the product and engaging the audience is significant

Marketing in today’s day and age is having a high share of voice and recall in your industry

Comments and shares contribute to your clout, and marketing is the way of building brands

Content plays a critical role

Create a superior experience

Elements and media channels being overutilized or underoptimized is subjective, and such use cases may not be specifically applicable for your brand’s campaign, every single touchpoint can be over or underutilized

Discovery, Delight, and Demand are the three core aspects of leveraging e-commerce during the festive season. Enable product discovery, delight users with a superior experience, and generate demand

Leverage first-party data for media activations

E-Commerce is promising, but don’t just look at it as a media channel, it’s also a business channel, optimize the distribution too

