Meta simplifies creating and switching between accounts

Meta has introduced new features that will make it easier for people on Facebook and Instagram to access, create and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles.

Meta is simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles, as people use more than one apps for different interests and reasons.

Switch Between Facebook and Instagram

First, Meta is introducing a new profile-switching interface that will make it easier to see notifications and navigate between Facebook and Instagram.

The user interface on Facebook and Instagram to switch between accounts.

People will be able to easily switch between their Facebook and Instagram profiles if they’ve added them to the same Accounts Center. Additionally, people can now see their Facebook and Instagram profiles in one place. Notifications will also be displayed for each profile, making it easier to stay up to date on activity across Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is testing this new experience globally on iOS, Android and web.

Create New Accounts and Profiles

Meta is also introducing a new account registration and login flow that will enable people to more easily log in and create new accounts across Facebook and Instagram.

People new to the products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones. And people who have both a Facebook and an Instagram account can now use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center.

Meta is testing this new experience globally on iOS and Android.

If someone turns on two-factor authentication for their Facebook account, then an unrecognized device can’t log into their Facebook account with their Instagram login information.

Additionally, people will be notified when a new account is created using their existing account and when an account is added to their Accounts Center, so users can confidently stay up to date on activity across all of the accounts. People can also manage which profile appears in the profile-switching experience, and which accounts can log into each other.

While these changes are currently limited to Facebook and Instagram, Meta states it will continue to explore and improve connected experiences across all of the technologies.

