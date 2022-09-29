Zenith India appoints Trishul Bhumkar as Managing Partner

Trishul Bhumkar will be reporting into Jai Lala and will spearhead business growth and momentum for Zenith India and its clients.

Trishul will strengthen client relationships further and mobilise with agility Publicis Media services including Content, Data, Analytics, Activation and Trade in order to maximise opportunities, visibility and ROI for brands.

He brings with him a wide spectrum of experience on pedigreed brands including Coca Cola, Vodafone, Marico, Danone, Pepperfry and Disney. His previous stints include Madison, erstwhile Maxus and GroupM Motivator and most recently saw him as Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Head for Motivator (West.).

Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said, “Trishul is a dynamic leader with a track-record that speaks for itself. He has been instrumental in new business success, fortifying relationships with clients and partners and driving exceptional growth and ROI for brands. In an ever-evolving market scenario, he brings strong thought leadership, strategic insights and substance to every brand conversation and is perfectly placed to partner me in leading the agency into the next phase of growth and expansion.”

Trishul said, “I am delighted at the opportunity. This is an exciting time to be joining Zenith India, when the agency is witnessing strong momentum on new business and delivering an outstanding performance on existing client businesses. I look forward to building further on the scale of operations, client delivery and leveraging Zenith India’s unique strengths in data, technology, content, analytics in order to bring in unsurpassed growth for brands.”

Zenith with its strong ROI focus and approach brings in integrated and personalised brand experiences, across the entire spectrum of media communications.

