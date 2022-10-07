Bélora Paris’ campaign depicts Karva Chauth from the lens of a transwoman

The Karva Chauth campaign by Bélora Cosmetics, #BeloraCelebratingWomanhood is themed around inclusivity in Indian festivities, by showing this occasion through a different perspective.

The campaign by Bélora Cosmetics attempts to create conversations around being inclusive in Indian festivals. It also highlights that this festival is incomplete without women supporting each other. Sasu maa gives sargi, mom gives tips and friends come together to listen to Karwa Chauth ki katha together. In this spirit, the film shows how women come together to make a transwoman feel comfortable and a part of the festival.

It follows Karwa Chauth celebration of Reena – a transwoman, starting with giving the audience a glimpse into how she gets ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She gleams as she paints her lips and lines her eyes to add a traditional touch to her makeup, and gets a smile from her husband. However, as she heads to the terrace to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha as per ritual along with other women she faces rejection from one of the participating women. Reena takes this as her cue and sits outside of the circle feeling uncomfortable. But to her surprise, a woman comes next to her to join her, and include her in the circle. That gesture becomes the highlight of her celebration.

Talking about the campaign, Ainara, Co-founder said, “As a Made Safe makeup brand, we stand for colours that are fun, non-toxic and part of celebration. Therefore it is our constant effort to create campaigns that reflect the same. This unique & emotional take on Karwa Chauth is a small effort to show that festivals are about creating beautiful moments for everyone. If this helps to even minutely stretch our social fabric and spark conversations/thoughts, our work will be done.”

Credits

Brand Team: Aayushi Aggarwal, Lead- Influencer Marketing, Bélora Cosmetics

Production Team: Labyrinth Productions

Labyrinth Productions Writer & Director: Nikhil Goudar

Nikhil Goudar CEO & Producer: Aashay Shastri

Aashay Shastri Producer: Vivek Karuthedath

