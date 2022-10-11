SAMMIE 2022 – Meet the Jury

As the fifth season of Best Social Media Brands unveils at immense speed, we introduce the Jury Panel of SAMMIE 2022 – consisting of stalwarts from various walks of the industry.

SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is a unified platform to recognize the success of Human brands, driving significant development and growth in the digital sphere. As we gear up to bring to you the fifth edition of the awards, we unveil the distinguished professionals who will grace the Jury panel.

Here’s presenting to you the prestigious jury panel…

Jury Chairs

Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, Jury Chair (Digital)

He is an experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Gupte has over two decades of experience under his kitty, having worked with celebrated names such as MEC, OMD, Maxus Global, and more.

Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator (GroupM Media India), Jury Chair

Mausumi has over 25 years of experience spanning media, entertainment, and advertising. Her core areas of expertise and interests include brand management, communication planning, consumer insights, ideation and execution, and digital strategy.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Jury Chair (Creative)

He has 17 years of experience working on brands across categories. Das has won many awards across several categories, and more than 20 Cannes Lions. He has worked with several big agencies such as BBDO, Contract Advertising, and more.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, Jury Chair (Media)

Vikram has over 28 years of experience in the A&M industry and has been a part of several industry bodies including ASCI, ABC, RSCI, BARC, JICs, and FICCI’s Marketing committee. His specialties include media planning, media buying, marketing research, brand management, brand activation, branded content, sponsorship, digital strategy, and agency management.

Jury Panel

Abbhishek Chadha, Senior Vice President (North & East), Interactive Avenues

Abhishek is a seasoned digital marketing professional and brings along 15 years of experience to the table. He has worked across established Media houses as well as Digital Tech startups

Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, Schbang

Aditya has helped deliver milestone creative performances across his client portfolio with over 360 campaigns. He has worked for brands across categories such as personal care, food and beverage, entertainment, toys, automobiles, BFSI, technology, and beauty, to name a few.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India

Amit has over 22 years of experience of being a passionate brand builder. He is skilled in business management and growth, business transformation, data and digital integration, advertising, integrated marketing, creative strategy, and execution.

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member and Creative, Talented

Binaifer was named Creative Director of the Year 2022 by the Cannes Lions Creativity Report. She has also been selected as part of Google’s RARE leadership program. She has worked with names such as Disney+Hotstar, Dentsu Webchutney, and more.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj – Founder and MD, BC Web Wise

Chaaya Baradhwaaj is a pioneer & thought leader committed to mining digital opportunities to grow businesses. Her decade-long experience as a business journalist with Business World and Business Today fueled her belief in digital as a game changer for Indian Businesses.

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder and CEO, HiveMinds – a unit of Madison World

She has been the key marketing strategist and consultant for many Indian startups. Her specialties include marketing, strategic planning, startups, web analytics, and engineering mentorship.

Kapil Arora, CEO and Co-chairman, 82.5 Communications

Kapil is a brand builder and a successful business leader. He is currently leading WPP India and Ogilvy Group’s youngest creative agency, 82.5 Communications. She has over 15 years of experience in the industry.

Kedar Teny, CEO, Lowe Lintas

Kedar is an experienced marketing leader with a demonstrated successful history of working in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), broadcast media, telecom, QSR, integrated marketing, advertising, brand architecture, and consumer insight.

Mehul Gupta, Co-founder, SoCheers

Mehul helps build brands beyond their current realm. He manages the operations of the agency, whilst strategically consulting with brands to build their digital and offline stories and an eco-system for what brands do across digital and new media platforms.

Mukund Olety, CCO, VMLY&R

Mukund has worked with clients extensively across India, China, and South-East Asia experience. With a career spanning nearly two decades, he has worked in some of the world’s biggest and most diverse markets.

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India

Niti is a focused and driven individual with a track record of building successful businesses and integrated, teams. She also has experience in social media, CRM, PR, and digital. After 20+ years of building a career across various roles, she also spends time mentoring young women who want to build careers in communication and advertising.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect

Rohan has over 10 years of experience in the A&M industry. He is passionate about building a culture of continuous learning and all-around development of individuals. Rohan co-founded Kinnect in 2011.

Shibu Shivanandan, Founder & MD, PivotRoots

Shibu is an entrepreneur, digital marketing specialist, and brand consultant with over 12 years of experience in brand building and management, 360-degree digital strategy, organic/paid search marketing, display, and, more.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media

Shrenik co-founded White Rivers Media in 2012; the company is driven by his vision of bringing global digital marketing trends to India and creating innovative digital solutions for Indian and international brands in the country.

Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India

Sonia is a seasoned marketer and strategic consultant specializing in customer experience, customer engagement, data-driven marketing, and digital marketing. Her specialties include digital strategy, customer experience design, digital customer experience, and more.

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of DVIO Digital

Sowmya is a start-up investor, a TEDx Speaker, and Chief Mentor at the MAD-Tech Incubator. She has nearly two decades of experience and holds various industry titles.

Suveer Bajaj, Co-founder – Zoo Media, XP&DLand & Metaform

Suveer is an experienced entrepreneur with expertise in digital strategy, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), eCommunications, digital activation, and mobile applications. He has been in growing and building various entities from the ground up.

Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer & Director-India & MENA region, Tonic Worldwide

Unmisha is a Marcom professional with over 20 years of experience in developing brand communication and strategies across consumer touchpoints. She is a specialist in integrated communication plans, consumer insight mining & research, competition, and market understanding.

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

Vikas is an entrepreneur, growth consultant, published author and, an angel investor with 2 decades of experience. He was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year at the British Council UK Alumni Awards & Entrepreneur Magazine and has been a part of 40 Under 40 lists by multiple publications.

Vineet Bajpai, Founder & CEO, Magnon Group

Vineet has more than two decades of experience in the A&M industry and has played a crucial role in the Magnon – TBWA ecosystem over the years.

The event comprises 22 Main Categories, 16 Special Categories, and 6 Individual (Marketing Achievers) Categories.

