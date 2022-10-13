First Sight bags ReDesyn’s digital mandate

First Sight will be responsible for enhancing ReDesyn’s reputation, amplifying its visibility, and supporting the brand’s expansion drive.

First Sight, digital integrated marketing company, has secured the digital mandate for ReDesyn, creator merchandise platform. ReDesyn is a platform, exclusively designed for men and women. The brand provides customers with the ability to turn their ideas into merchandise in the clothing sector. The brand embraces the ideas of the clients as per their wishes and is especially designed in a simple and effortless manner.

As the strategic partner, the digital firm, First Sight has been entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing ReDesyn’s reputation, amplifying its visibility, and supporting the brand’s expansion drive. This collaboration will significantly add value to the brand’s awareness & loyalty and help them connect & engage with more potential customers.

Commenting on this collaboration, Shikar Vaidya, Founder & Head of Product Development. “It was essential that we partner with a firm that fully understands the dynamics of the online market.” The digital firm specializes in getting the message across to consumers, leading to increased conversion rates.

Akshay Khirodwala, Founder and CEO of First Sight, added, since inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to expand the brand’s identity. “Our creatives and career-oriented strategies drive brand’s growth through personalised approach, enduring, and impactful communication. Together, we are looking forward to creating innumerable insight-led campaigns for ReDesyn driving remarkable results and achieving new levels of success in the digital space.

