Meta announces Meta Quest Pro – its high-end VR headset

During Meta’s annual Connect conference, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced Meta Quest Pro, a new high-end and advanced VR headset. Meta Quest Pro is the company’s first entry in the high-end line of devices, and it’s packed with features like high-res sensors, LCD displays, a new and sleeker design, plus eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions to help your avatar reflect you more naturally in VR.

The conference by Meta also mentioned a partnership with two other big names on the digital front. Mark Zuckerberg was joined by both Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, to share new partnerships that will accelerate the future of work.

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Meta Platforms said, “We think that VR can be very powerful for social connection and with the Quest Pro, we want to bring more of that into the work context as well, where Microsoft already has some incredibly successful products in the market.”

“It’s the first in our new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what’s possible in VR. It takes what people love about Meta Quest 2 and adds a bunch of new technologies to help you do more in the metaverse. It’s made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built-in, it lets you do things that haven’t been possible before. All in a beautiful design that’s comfortable to wear. Whether you’re looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today, which sets the standard.”

Alongside these innovation and partnerships announcements, Meta also shared details on the progress of the VR ecosystem, the future of Horizon Worlds, innovations surrounding the YouTube VR team and the launch of Avatar Store in VR.

With pre-orders announced, Meta Quest Pro will be available for purchase on October 25 for €‎1,799.99/ £$1,499.99/ $$1,499.99 USD. This will include the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock.

