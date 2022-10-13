Meta launches its first cross-app brand campaign in India

Meta launched a cross-app brand campaign, ‘Where can’t we go together’, to highlight the way its apps are enabling social connections and more.

Meta (formerly Facebook), has released its new consumer marketing campaign – ‘Where can’t we go together’, to highlight the way its apps are enabling social connections and helping people make progress in life. This is the first occasion where the company is collectively highlighting the value of its platforms through its films in India.

Almost a year ago, the company introduced a new name, ‘Meta’, which brings together the apps and technologies under one company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. But the company’s mission remains the same, which is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

With the new campaign from Meta, the company plans to share glimpses of stories from India, where young people particularly are following their passions and leveraging their entrepreneurial zeal in pursuing ideas that move them forward. The stories will highlight how these happen on Meta’s platforms today and could potentially happen in the future too.

Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, Facebook India (Meta), shared more context, “At Meta, our marketing strategy has always been to take inspiration from real people and the way they use our platforms, and share it more widely. On Instagram and Facebook, we know the deep impact that Reels is having on people’s lives today, so is AR, in unlocking creativity, spurring trends and providing experiences. Our films try to capture unique stories involving these insights, and more, and in the process highlight how Meta is invested in helping people communicate and express themselves freely.”

‘Where can’t we go together’ is Meta’s new brand platform and will be promoted through digital channels – on Facebook and Instagram, and on off-platform channels too. The campaign will have 4 creatives that will go live in a phased manner across 2 months. The creatives have been conceptualized by DDB Mudra.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative head, DDB Mudra West, said, “Whoever it is that we are, whatever it is that we love, the power of the collective only makes us better, stronger, more successful and happier. Exploring the power of people who come together to push each other forward is what our first campaign for Meta is about. The campaign draws from the distinct individual narratives of the three apps and hopes to leave viewers with an optimism-infused belief: ‘Where can’t we go together?’ Words which bring to life Meta’s conviction of what today is and also what tomorrow will be.

Apart from the current ad films, the campaign will span across more films, activations, and branded content partnerships with partners, to build more understanding and excitement for the metaverse.

Agency- DDB Mudra

Creative team:

Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head West

Neeraj Kanitkar, Executive Creative Director

Narendra Patil, Associate Creative Director

Neha Shefali, Associate Creative Director

Jyoti Patil, Group head

Production House: Klture Studios

Director: Sukriti Tyagi

Producer: Priyank Misra

Cinematographer: Tushar Kanti Ray

Music Composer: Aman Pant

Associate Producer: Ameet Singh

Post Producer: Sanjeep Pradhan

