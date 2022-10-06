WhatsApp’s latest privacy campaign highlights built-in layers of protection

WhatsApp launched the second part of its privacy campaign which talks about the new features that give more control and privacy to the users.

The film follows the launch of WhatsApp’s global brand campaign, released earlier in August that talks about WhatsApp’s built-in layers of privacy protections added over the years and how its privacy features enable and empower people to have meaningful conversations in their most vulnerable moments.

Conceptualized by WhatsApp and directed by Jess Kohl, the film features HS Prannoy, star player of the Indian badminton team that created history by winning the Thomas Cup title in May this year. The film highlights WhatsApp’s privacy controls like end-to-end encrypted video calls, privacy settings like last seen and hidden online presence that promise users the privacy and security to share their most vulnerable moments and dreams that are larger than life, empowering them to live their dreams in private until they’re ready to be shared with the world.

Talking about the campaign, Avinash Pant, Director – Marketing at Meta India, said, “WhatsApp’s mission is to connect the world privately and this campaign highlights the multiple ways we defend privacy so users can feel free and confident with their messages. Through this film we want to celebrate our national champions who brought home the coveted Thomas Cup and demonstrate how WhatsApp provided them a safe space where they felt empowered to have private conversations even during vulnerable moments because they knew their messages were always protected and secure, no matter where they are. We want to show people the closeness that’s possible with WhatsApp’s built-in layers of protection without compromising on the assurance of privacy and personal space to live your dreams in private until they’re ready to be shared with the world.”

Commenting on the film, HS Prannoy, Thomas Cup Champion, said, “Being a part of the Thomas Cup squad was an honour and I knew to win the title as a team, we had to communicate as a team and go through those moments of hardship, emotional vulnerability, self-doubt together. WhatsApp was that safe space for us where we could have conversations, strategize and share our most private moments, thoughts and ambitions, away from the public eye. Every time I looked at the WhatsApp group name “It’s coming home” it gave me the confidence and fervour to make my dreams a reality. In a country that loves cricket my dream was to make people love badminton as much as I do and to inspire the next generation of players to believe in themselves and the sport.”

Over the last month, WhatsApp has launched an integrated brand campaign, including innovative print, OOH and digital activations to create awareness about the privacy features available on WhatsApp that provide users multiple layers of protection when messaging.

